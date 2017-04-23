Overseas Chinese singing contest open to application in SF
The organizing committee announces that the 2017 Cube Cup overseas Chinese singing contest is open to application from April 21 to May 15. More than 100 applications are expected for the preliminary contest scheduled for June 10 in Palo Alto, California. LIA ZHU / CHINA DAILY The Water Cube Cup overseas Chinese singing contest is open to application in San Francisco Bay Area till May 15, announced the regional organizing committee on Thursday.
