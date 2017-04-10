Musk Sketches Out Timeline for Tesla ...

Musk Sketches Out Timeline for Tesla Electric Semi-Truck

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Tesla Inc.'s plans to pad its lineup of electric cars are taking shape, with Elon Musk sketching out a timeline for the arrival of a semi-truck, pickup and sports car. After unveiling the finalized Model 3 sedan in July, Tesla will show a semi-truck in September and a pickup in 18 to 24 months, the chief executive officer said in a series of tweets on April 13. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company also will bring back the Roadster, its first model, as a convertible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Str8 curious latino 161
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 3 hr Stomach Cancer 83
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Mike 222
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Tue Pepsi or Coke 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC