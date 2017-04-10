Musk Sketches Out Timeline for Tesla Electric Semi-Truck
Tesla Inc.'s plans to pad its lineup of electric cars are taking shape, with Elon Musk sketching out a timeline for the arrival of a semi-truck, pickup and sports car. After unveiling the finalized Model 3 sedan in July, Tesla will show a semi-truck in September and a pickup in 18 to 24 months, the chief executive officer said in a series of tweets on April 13. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company also will bring back the Roadster, its first model, as a convertible.
