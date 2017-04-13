Micro units, offices sought at downtown's edge: San Mateo planners...

One of the first mixed-use developments aiming to transform the more light industrial portion of downtown San Mateo east of the railroad is moving ahead and could bring some of the first "micro" workforce housing units to the city. In place of a former utility substation building constructed in 1915 and automotive showroom from 1949, developer Windy Hill Property Ventures seeks to construct nearly 66,000 square feet of office space and 15 apartments.

