Michelle Longega to Launch Her 3rd Book "Dangerously Deep/Acque Pericolose"

Michelle Longega Wilson is all geared up to release her 3rd book in the Bilingual Book Series - The Adventures of Giulia "Dangerously Deep". The launch will take place at the Food & Fashion Italian Festival organized by Eventi Italiani on 7th of May 2017 at Oshman Family JCC Recreation Center, Palo Alto, California.

