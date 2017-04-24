Menlo Park: Vets help train service dogs

"Puppy parent" Wendy Daw introduces 11-week-old puppy, Fortune, to veteran Evans Donald at an event for Warrior Canine Connections, a group that works with veterans to train service dogs. Her family takes care of the puppy most of the time, but four days a week, the puppy is brought to the VA in Menlo Park for socialization and training practice.

