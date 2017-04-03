Joan Baez's Fighting Side: The Life and Times of a Secret Badass

The Sixties icon helped invent the idea of the protest singer - more than five decades later, she's still at it Joan Baez opens up about her relationship with Bob Dylan, doing drugs with the Grateful Dead, how she overcame paralyzing phobias and more in our career-spanning feature. When Joan Baez shared a bill with the Indigo Girls about 20 years ago, a young fan approached, asking for an autograph - for his grandmother.

