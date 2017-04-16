Internal Affairs: Professor says Stanford balked at Trump image for sex-assault conference
Pictured is Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, whose advocacy for victims, formidable policy knowledge and outspoken criticism of rape culture - and, lately, of the Stanford administration - have made her a prominent figure in the national movement to prevent campus sexual assault. Dauber, a family friend of the young Palo Alto woman sexually assaulted on campus by former swimmer Brock Turner last year, is now behind an effort to recall Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, whose lenient, 6-month jail sentence for Turner has sparked an international outcry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Someonepiii
|173
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 14
|Parboil
|107
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC