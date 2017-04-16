Internal Affairs: Professor says Stan...

Internal Affairs: Professor says Stanford balked at Trump image for sex-assault conference

Pictured is Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, whose advocacy for victims, formidable policy knowledge and outspoken criticism of rape culture - and, lately, of the Stanford administration - have made her a prominent figure in the national movement to prevent campus sexual assault. Dauber, a family friend of the young Palo Alto woman sexually assaulted on campus by former swimmer Brock Turner last year, is now behind an effort to recall Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, whose lenient, 6-month jail sentence for Turner has sparked an international outcry.

