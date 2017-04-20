Idea to put tracks in tunnel slowly p...

Idea to put tracks in tunnel slowly picks up some steam

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Since being elected in 2006, Menlo Park Councilman Rich Cline has been calling for the city to push rail underground. Cline has argued that a rail tunnel would separate roads from tracks, thus making it safer for pedestrians and motorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 17 min Alex Johnson 190
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 19 min kelley 231
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Wed Sammy 115
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Tue liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC