How victim advocates support student ...

How victim advocates support student sexual assault survivors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Stanford students carried signs in solidarity for a Stanford rape victim during graduation ceremonies at Stanford University, in Palo Alto, California, on June 12, 2016. Do they have to go to the police, or just a resident assistant? What if they want to file a report - and what if they don't? All schools that receive federal funding - public and private alike - are required to designate a Title IX coordinator to investigate complaints of sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 14 min Ready 123
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Hillary Cliton 219
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC