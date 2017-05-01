How Solomon Thomas became the player and man he has become
The San Francisco 49ers drafted defensive lineman Solomon Thomas on Thursday, and he'll make the short move from Palo Alto to Santa Clara. As a first round pick, and particularly the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Niners Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Jsmith12345672-skype
|280
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Dorian
|21
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC