Hot Property: Reimagined Eichler sout...

Hot Property: Reimagined Eichler south of Mitchell Park in Palo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

Southwest of Mitchell Park in Palo Alto, there's a reimagined Eichler appearing on the market this weekend. The home embraces its midcentury roots and serves as a moment in time, while simultaneously boasting a design conducive to the needs of Bay Area residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 14 hr Marcossreyess516 163
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) 22 hr Parboil 107
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Thu Stomach Cancer 83
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 11 Pepsi or Coke 4
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC