Hot Property: Reimagined Eichler south of Mitchell Park in Palo
Southwest of Mitchell Park in Palo Alto, there's a reimagined Eichler appearing on the market this weekend. The home embraces its midcentury roots and serves as a moment in time, while simultaneously boasting a design conducive to the needs of Bay Area residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Marcossreyess516
|163
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|Parboil
|107
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Thu
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 11
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC