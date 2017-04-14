Home Front: see Chinese rhododendrons; the birds and the bees

Jason Martinez, a horticulturalist at the San Francisco Botanical Garden recently went on a San Francisco Botanical Garden-sponsored collecting trip to China where he studied the flowers in the area of Mount Emei and the Mount Gongga region, including the Hailuo Valley and the Juizhaigou World Heritage Site. The meeting will be in Room 12 of the Hillview Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.

