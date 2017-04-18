High-volume NICUs see more staff burnout
Staff burnout in neonatal intensive care units is most prevalent in units with high patient volume and electronic health records, according to a study published online April 18 in Pediatrics . Daniel S. Tawfik, M.D., from Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., and colleagues surveyed 1,934 nurse practitioners, physicians, registered nurses, and respiratory therapists in 41 California NICUs using a validated four-item questionnaire based on the Maslach Burnout Inventory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|liza
|108
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|johnatron192
|178
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC