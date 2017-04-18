High-volume NICUs see more staff burnout

Staff burnout in neonatal intensive care units is most prevalent in units with high patient volume and electronic health records, according to a study published online April 18 in Pediatrics . Daniel S. Tawfik, M.D., from Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., and colleagues surveyed 1,934 nurse practitioners, physicians, registered nurses, and respiratory therapists in 41 California NICUs using a validated four-item questionnaire based on the Maslach Burnout Inventory.

