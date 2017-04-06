Gunn High presents 'The Music Man'

Andres Goldszmidt plays Harold Hill and Kyle Petersen plays Marcellus Washburn in Gunn High School's presentation of "The Music Man" April 19 through 23, at the Palo Alto High School Theater. Gunn High School will present Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man" April 19 through 23 at the Palo Alto High School Theater, 50 Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto.

