Gunn High presents 'The Music Man'
Andres Goldszmidt plays Harold Hill and Kyle Petersen plays Marcellus Washburn in Gunn High School's presentation of "The Music Man" April 19 through 23, at the Palo Alto High School Theater. Gunn High School will present Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man" April 19 through 23 at the Palo Alto High School Theater, 50 Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Str8 curious lati...
|133
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|18 hr
|Trudeau jr
|79
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Wed
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC