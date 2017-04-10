Friends of the Palo Alto Library
Won't you join us for a few hours a week to help keep our libraries up-to-date and thriving? FOPAL's monthly sales of donated books and media raise much-needed funds to purchase new books, furniture, technology, and special programs for Palo Alto public libraries. Choose a task to suit your time, talents, and interests.
