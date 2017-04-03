First minister talks of global role of independent Scotland
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures during a question and answer period after speaking at Stanford University Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Sturgeon delivered a speech about "Scotland's Place in the World" before heading to New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Sweetcheexs23
|126
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|11 hr
|Hobo man
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC