First Bulgarian Communication Satellite Is Ready To Be Launched in Space
The first Bulgarian communication satellite by the Geostationary orbit BulgariaSat-1 finished all main procedures for montage and tests by the company Space Systems/Loral in Palo Alto, California successfully, Dnevnik announced. The installation is being currently prepared for transportation to the platform for launching in Cape Canaveral, Florida, said the company "Bulgaria Sat".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Billbittner69
|195
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Hasbeen Hillary
|235
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Apr 15
|Fake n Real
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC