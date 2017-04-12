Ferrari Shares Beat Tesla as Higher Supercar Output Boost Profit 24 minutes ago
Ferrari NV that's been rewarding shareholders the most lately, with a 74 percent surge in the Italian company's stock price over the past year. exceeded expectations as Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne increased production of higher-margin, special-edition supercars, like the $2.1 million LaFerrari Aperta convertible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|trackstar921x
|160
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|11 hr
|Mike
|82
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Mike
|222
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Tue
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC