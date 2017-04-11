Enchanting stone buildings are all that remains of Willowbrook Farm in Portola Valley
One of the most intriguing buildings in Portola Valley is the quaint stone houses at 451 Portola that look like castles from a Grimm Brothers story. Was that window in the tower the one where Rapunzel stood and hung down her hair for the prince? Was it the castle where Cinderella, dressed in her finery, went to the ball? Or maybe it was the house to which the evil witch enticed Hansel and Gretel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|7 hr
|Pepsi or Coke
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Pepsi or Coke
|220
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Bottomboy262
|150
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr 4
|Hobo man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC