Enchanting stone buildings are all th...

Enchanting stone buildings are all that remains of Willowbrook Farm in Portola Valley

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: InMenlo.com

One of the most intriguing buildings in Portola Valley is the quaint stone houses at 451 Portola that look like castles from a Grimm Brothers story. Was that window in the tower the one where Rapunzel stood and hung down her hair for the prince? Was it the castle where Cinderella, dressed in her finery, went to the ball? Or maybe it was the house to which the evil witch enticed Hansel and Gretel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 7 hr Pepsi or Coke 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 7 hr Pepsi or Coke 220
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 9 hr Bottomboy262 150
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Sun Humanspirit 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Sun Adolph Trumpler 81
ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday Apr 5 Pete Sinclair 1
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr 4 Hobo man 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC