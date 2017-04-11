Enchanting stone buildings are all that remains of Willowbrook Farm in Portola Valley

One of the most intriguing buildings in Portola Valley is the quaint stone houses at 451 Portola that look like castles from a Grimm Brothers story. Was that window in the tower the one where Rapunzel stood and hung down her hair for the prince? Was it the castle where Cinderella, dressed in her finery, went to the ball? Or maybe it was the house to which the evil witch enticed Hansel and Gretel.

