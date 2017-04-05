Eight-story apartment building appeal denied: Redwood City officials, ...

A 350-unit, eight-story apartment building planned for 1409 El Camino Real in Redwood City will receive no additional review of its impacts and consistency with the city's Downtown Precise Plan, after the City Council Monday rejected an appeal of the Planning Commission's approval of the project. The council voted 4-2 to deny an appeal filed by resident Kris Johnson against the project, which called for additional review of the project's environmental impact and consistency with the city's Downtown Precise Plan.

