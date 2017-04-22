Efforts to curb San Carlos Airport noise begin: Residents share...
County efforts to engage residents affected by San Carlos Airport noise got off the ground Thursday with a public information meeting aimed at gathering community input on a noise abatement study. The Thursday session follows regional efforts to address resident complaints of disruptive noise from San Carlos-bound flights over the last four years.
