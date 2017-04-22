Efforts to curb San Carlos Airport no...

Efforts to curb San Carlos Airport noise begin: Residents share...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

County efforts to engage residents affected by San Carlos Airport noise got off the ground Thursday with a public information meeting aimed at gathering community input on a noise abatement study. The Thursday session follows regional efforts to address resident complaints of disruptive noise from San Carlos-bound flights over the last four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr Dalton3344 196
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 235
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 19 Sammy 115
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC