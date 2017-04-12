Council backs shift to downtown parki...

Council backs shift to downtown parking meters

Seeking to bring some order to `downtown's chaotic parking scene, Palo Alto officials signaled on Tuesday night their intent to abolish the existing system of color zones and to bring back paid parking. The details of downtown's new parking program are yet to be hashed out, but members of the City Council indicated Tuesday that they generally support the recommendations of a newly released study , which surveyed downtown's parking landscape and urged a switch to paid parking.

