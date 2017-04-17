Computer pioneer Robert W Taylor dies at 851 hour ago
Robert W Taylor, who was instrumental in creating the internet and the modern personal computer, has died. Taylor, who had Parkinson's disease, died Thursday at his home in the San Francisco Peninsula community of Woodside, his son, Kurt Taylor, told the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Sammysissy999
|172
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Sat
|Fake n Real
|5
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 14
|Parboil
|107
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Apr 5
|Pete Sinclair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC