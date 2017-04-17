Computer pioneer Robert W Taylor dies at 851 hour ago

Computer pioneer Robert W Taylor dies...

Computer pioneer Robert W Taylor dies at 85

Robert W Taylor, who was instrumental in creating the internet and the modern personal computer, has died. Taylor, who had Parkinson's disease, died Thursday at his home in the San Francisco Peninsula community of Woodside, his son, Kurt Taylor, told the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times.

