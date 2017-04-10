Check out the touch screen in this Tesla

Spy photos of a Tesla Model 3 prototype show a stiff-lipped front-end with no grille. Photo credit: BRIAN WILLIAMS/SPIEDBILDE PHOTOS A prototype of Tesla's Model 3 shown in spy photos taken last week outside the company's Palo Alto, Calif., headquarters resolved some mysteries about how the $35,000 sedan will look and feel.

