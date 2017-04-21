Audits find flaws in Palo Alto's purc...

Audits find flaws in Palo Alto's purchasing policies

As Palo Alto heads into what promises to be a challenging budget season, a new review from the Office of City Auditor has found that the city may have spent about $800,000 on duplicate invoices between 2013 and 2015. While much of the money had been subsequently recovered, the audit faults the city for lacking effective procedures to identify duplicate payments and recommends that the Administrative Services Department remove from its database thousands of vendors that are no longer used or that had provided erroneous information.

