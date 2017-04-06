Artist Mary Stahl paints open expanses and intimate scenes of nature
Open Spaces and Quiet Places , an exhibition of landscape paintings in pastel and oil by Mary K. Stahl , is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in April. There will be a reception for Mary on Saturday, April 22, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|6 hr
|Kevorkian jr
|78
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Small cocks
|132
|ACT's "John" at the Strand Theater this Saturday
|Wed
|Pete Sinclair
|1
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Tue
|Hobo man
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC