APES teachers discuss Californiaa s drought
Palo Alto's rivers, including the local San Francisquito Creek, have been recipients of much-needed rain this past winter season. Currently, more than 75 percent of the state has been lifted from a years-long drought, according to The National Drought Mitigation Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paly Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|hairylatino
|109
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Raddock
|218
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC