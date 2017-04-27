a woman stands with an honest-to-God ...

a woman stands with an honest-to-God camel in the sunshine

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

At age 69, Israel is the same age as a certain generation's favorite rock stars - so why not party like one on the Jewish state's birthday? From falafel bars to puppet shows, kid-friendly picnics to decadent dance nights, there is no shortage of opportunities around the Bay Area to get your blue-and-white on for Yom HaAtzmaut. The holiday falls on Tuesday, May 2, but celebrations run from April 30 to May 7. For the really young ones, storytellers Koren Zuckerman and Dikla Leon will lead a Hebrew-language celebration for preschoolers and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr just4fun313 248
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Sat un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Fri un agenda 21 7
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Apr 15 Fake n Real 5
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC