a White hat hackera finds flaws in Palo Alto student info, test score storage
Partial records for about 14,000 students of the Palo Alto Unified School District were accessed in a "data breach" by a computer security researcher who discovered vulnerabilities of a data storage vendor that Palo Alto schools previously used. The researcher was able to download files from Schoolzilla with data on about 1.3 million students on April 4, including those from Palo Alto.
