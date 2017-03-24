Women's rights walk Sunday in Palo Alto

Local female leaders from an array of fields, from education and activism to public service, will speak at a rally on Sunday, March 26, in Palo Alto organized by Feminist Majority, a national women's rights organization. The group's "Rally and Walk for Equality" seeks to "raise awareness and mobilize support for the final drive to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment," a Constitutional amendment that would prohibit sex discrimination and guarantee equal rights for women and girls, a press release states.

