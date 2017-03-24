Women's rights walk Sunday in Palo Alto

Women's rights walk Sunday in Palo Alto

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Local female leaders from an array of fields, from education and activism to public service, will speak at a rally on Sunday, March 26, in Palo Alto organized by Feminist Majority, a national women's rights organization. The group's "Rally and Walk for Equality" seeks to "raise awareness and mobilize support for the final drive to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment," a Constitutional amendment that would prohibit sex discrimination and guarantee equal rights for women and girls, a press release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 19 hr Ilovetocum12321 85
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC