With Israeli tech, self-driving cars ...

With Israeli tech, self-driving cars are becoming a reality

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro takes a ride in Israeli MobilEye's self-driving car For leading US seed fund Maven Ventures, autonomous driving technology is the most transformative technology out there, possibly second to the Internet, and Israel will have a big role to play in the industry. "Full self-driving vehicles will reach consumers in a big way," much sooner than people expect," Maven Ventures managing partner Jim Scheinman said in an interview with The Times of Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 hr Medic14261 57
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 10 hr Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Luke A 213
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... 12 hr EPA Mexican 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Mar 10 hufty 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb '17 burrrrpo 16
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC