With Israeli tech, self-driving cars are becoming a reality
Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro takes a ride in Israeli MobilEye's self-driving car For leading US seed fund Maven Ventures, autonomous driving technology is the most transformative technology out there, possibly second to the Internet, and Israel will have a big role to play in the industry. "Full self-driving vehicles will reach consumers in a big way," much sooner than people expect," Maven Ventures managing partner Jim Scheinman said in an interview with The Times of Israel.
