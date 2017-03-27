What would Cesar Chavez do? Supporter...

What would Cesar Chavez do? Supporters reflect on labor leadera s birthday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The Rev. Eugene J. Boyle, chairman of the San Francisco Archdiocesan Commission on Social Justice, left, joined protest marchers in Farmersville, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 51 min Caliboy 98
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 55 min Raddock 218
Sunnyvale park on December 4th 23 hr Walter White 3
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC