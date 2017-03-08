U.S. Education Department Reaches Agr...

U.S. Education Department Reaches Agreement with Palo Alto Unified...

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has reached an agreement with the Palo Alto Unified School District in Palo Alto, California after finding that the district's handling of complaints violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

