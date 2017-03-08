Ty Segall displaying paintings at 'Assterpiece Theatre' art exhibit
Somewhere in between the constant record-making and touring , Ty Segall finds time to paint. An exhibition of Ty work, titled "Assterpiece Theatre," will be on display at Chicago's Soccer Club Club which is owned by Drag City .
