Two Palo Alto council members face campaign finance investigation

California's Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating two Palo Alto council members elected in November for possible campaign finance reporting violations. The commission's probe of Councilman Greg Tanaka and Vice Mayor Liz Kniss was sparked by anonymous complaints alleging their campaigns' financial disclosure forms may be incomplete or inaccurate.

