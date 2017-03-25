Two-alarm fire breaks out at Campus for Jewish Life
UPDATE: Palo Alto firefighters have knocked down a a two-alarm fire at at the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life in the 800 block of Charleston Road in Palo Alto. The campus encompasses the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center and the Moldaw Residences for seniors.
