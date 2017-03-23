Trump cuts spell trouble for local ho...

Trump cuts spell trouble for local housing

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Calling an affordable-housing project a "miracle" sounds trite, but the term now seems apt for a new 67-unit apartment project being built 1701 El Camino Real. Due to start construction next month, the $32-million project by the Palo Alto Housing Corporation recently dodged a major setback that could have left years of work in tatters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr Ilovetocum12321 85
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Trekkie 217
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Tue Liberals are dumb 1
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Mar 19 Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC