'Troubling Legacies': 2 Palo Alto Schools Could Be Renamed
Palo Alto Unified School District board will consider renaming Jordan Middle School after a parent petition condemns the work of namesake David Starr Jordan. A group of Palo Alto community members on Tuesday is expected to recommend that two middle schools with "troubling legacies" be renamed.
