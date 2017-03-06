'Troubling Legacies': 2 Palo Alto Sch...

'Troubling Legacies': 2 Palo Alto Schools Could Be Renamed

Palo Alto Unified School District board will consider renaming Jordan Middle School after a parent petition condemns the work of namesake David Starr Jordan. A group of Palo Alto community members on Tuesday is expected to recommend that two middle schools with "troubling legacies" be renamed.

