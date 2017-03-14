Tonight: Menlo Park may sign contract for planning Middle Avenue bike/ped crossing
People who drive through Menlo Park are aware there's nowhere along the half-mile stretch of Alma Street running from the Palo Alto border to Ravenswood Avenue where people can cross the Caltrain tracks to access downtown. But the fact takes on a greater measure of irritation for the people who get around town by foot or bike - modes in which shlepping a half-mile requires sweat-inducing exertion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|mikefit92
|59
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mon
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC