Tonight: Menlo Park may sign contract for planning Middle Avenue bike/ped crossing

People who drive through Menlo Park are aware there's nowhere along the half-mile stretch of Alma Street running from the Palo Alto border to Ravenswood Avenue where people can cross the Caltrain tracks to access downtown. But the fact takes on a greater measure of irritation for the people who get around town by foot or bike - modes in which shlepping a half-mile requires sweat-inducing exertion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.