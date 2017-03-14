Tonight: Menlo Park may sign contract...

Tonight: Menlo Park may sign contract for planning Middle Avenue bike/ped crossing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Almanac

People who drive through Menlo Park are aware there's nowhere along the half-mile stretch of Alma Street running from the Palo Alto border to Ravenswood Avenue where people can cross the Caltrain tracks to access downtown. But the fact takes on a greater measure of irritation for the people who get around town by foot or bike - modes in which shlepping a half-mile requires sweat-inducing exertion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 11 hr mikefit92 59
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Tue Luke A 113
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Luke A 213
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... Mon EPA Mexican 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Mar 10 hufty 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb '17 burrrrpo 16
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC