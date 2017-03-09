Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents ...

Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents Regional Premiere Of Comic Drama CALLIGRAPHY

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its 2016/2017 season with the Regional Premiere of Velina Hasu Houston 's international comic drama, Calligraphy. Two continents, two cultures, two estranged sisters, and two cousins determined to bridge the gap between them, are all boldly calligraphed in this free-wheeling work set in Los Angeles and Tokyo, past and present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr manic_mike2017 39
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... 18 hr dinerdash2001 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 211
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Wed blachmiddleschool... 1
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... Wed Liberals are dumb 1
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC