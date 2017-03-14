The San Francisco Early Music Society...

The San Francisco Early Music Society presents Hallifax & Jeffrey...

The San Francisco Early Music Society's 2016-17 Season comes to a close the weekend of April 7 with three concerts by HALLIFAX & JEFFREY with guests Marie Dalby Szuts, Josh Lee and John Lenti, in a program dedicated to French music for viola da gamba from Louis Couperin to Marin Marais and Michel Corrette. Hallifax & Jeffrey are the duo of Peter Hallifax and Julie Jeffrey, and together with Szuts and Lee they comprise a consort of bass viols.

