Tesla Overcomes China Stumbles as Sales Triple, Pass $1 Billion

Tesla Inc.'s revenue from China last year tripled to more than $1 billion, indicating better traction in the market Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has predicted could eventually become the company's biggest. China accounted for more than 15 percent of Tesla's more than $7 billion of total revenue last year, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

