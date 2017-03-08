Tesla Completes Hawaii Storage Projec...

Tesla Completes Hawaii Storage Project That Sells Solar at Night 38 minutes ago

Wednesday Read more: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. has completed a solar project in Hawaii that incorporates batteries to sell power in the evening, part of a push by the electric car maker to provide more green power to the grid. Kapaia installation includes a 13-megawatt solar system and 52 megawatt-hours of batteries that can store energy during the day and dispatch it after the sun goes down, the Palo Alto, California-based company said Wednesday.

