Teenage suicide raises painful issues...

Teenage suicide raises painful issues in Asian-American communities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

The recent suicide of an Asian-American girl, an 11th grader who attended a top-performing high school in the Bay Area, once again saddened an entire community of parents, educators and peers. Her cause of death, according to school authorities, was intentionally overdosing on antidepressant drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 hr ggardens 80
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are Sun Abdt123 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Sun CodeTalker 2
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 17 Garfield 216
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 14 Luke A 113
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC