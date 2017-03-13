Stem Cells Hold Promise, Peril in Tre...

Stem Cells Hold Promise, Peril in Treating Seniors' Eye Disease

Stem cells may offer new hope for people losing their vision to age-related macular degeneration , but that promise can come with some peril, new research shows. In one report, three older women were permanently blinded at a Florida eye clinic that performed unproven stem cell treatments on their eyes in 2015, said senior study author Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg.

