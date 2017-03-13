Stem Cells Hold Promise, Peril in Treating Seniors' Eye Disease
Stem cells may offer new hope for people losing their vision to age-related macular degeneration , but that promise can come with some peril, new research shows. In one report, three older women were permanently blinded at a Florida eye clinic that performed unproven stem cell treatments on their eyes in 2015, said senior study author Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drugs.com.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Ron
|214
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Billlovescock
|61
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|Mon
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC