Stanford medical school fire starts in fume hood, fire officials say

A Palo Alto fire department fire trucks rests outside the Edwards Research Building after a fire in the building at the Stanford Medical School in Palo Alto, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2017. A laboratory fume hood, meant to reduce exposure to hazardous substances and vapors, was likely the source of a three-alarm fire on Saturday at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

