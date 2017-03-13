SpaceX chalks up third straight succe...

SpaceX chalks up third straight successful launch

By the light of a waning moon, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flashed to life and streaked away through a deep overnight sky Thursday, boosting an EchoStar communications satellite into orbit to chalk up the California rocket builder's third successful flight in a row, its second from historic launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Running two days late because of high winds that scrubbed a launch try Tuesday, the nine Merlin 1D engines in the rocket's first stage ignited with a rush of fiery exhaust at 2 a.m. EDT , quickly pushing the 229-foot-tall rocket away from the pad.

