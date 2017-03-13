Simility Adds AI Powered Adaptive 3-D Secure Support to Increase Merchant Profits
Simility's Adaptive 3-D Security is the first and only solution in the market that provides the merchant the power of AI to help them embrace the benefits of 3-D secure, without increasing customer friction. 3-D Secure is a protocol designed to be an additional security layer for online credit and debit card transactions.
