Simility Adds AI Powered Adaptive 3-D...

Simility Adds AI Powered Adaptive 3-D Secure Support to Increase Merchant Profits

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: World News Report

Simility's Adaptive 3-D Security is the first and only solution in the market that provides the merchant the power of AI to help them embrace the benefits of 3-D secure, without increasing customer friction. 3-D Secure is a protocol designed to be an additional security layer for online credit and debit card transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home... 1 hr EPA Mexican 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Hellary Bigdickmaker 212
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr gagme47 56
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sat Kirby The Star Wa... 112
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31 Mar 10 hufty 1
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC