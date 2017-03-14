Silicon Valley is using Pi Day to protest Trump
Silicon Valley is using Pi Day to protest Trump At 2,000 workers had registered to attend the rally in Palo Alto, Calif. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nkj2p8 A marker at the Exploratorium science museum in San Francisco giving the number for Pi, the mathematical ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|mikefit92
|59
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|Luke A
|113
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Luke A
|213
|Monday: Study session in Portola Valley on home...
|18 hr
|EPA Mexican
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Art in the Garden at Allied Arts March 31
|Mar 10
|hufty
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|burrrrpo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC