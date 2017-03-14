Silicon Valley is using Pi Day to protest Trump At 2,000 workers had registered to attend the rally in Palo Alto, Calif. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nkj2p8 A marker at the Exploratorium science museum in San Francisco giving the number for Pi, the mathematical ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.