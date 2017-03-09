Search for Palo Alto Caltrain sexual ...

Search for Palo Alto Caltrain sexual assault suspect

It happened between 10:45 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. at the University Caltrain Station, according to San Mateo Sheriff's Office. The adult female was waiting at the Marguerite Stanford bus kiosk on the southbound platform of the University Caltrain Station when the suspect approached her, officials said.

